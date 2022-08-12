Man United close to Adrien Rabiot deal after positive talks with mother-agent



Manchester United’s director of football John Murtough has had a productive meeting today to discuss Adrien Rabiot’s transfer with his mother-agent, Veronique.

The Red Devils have turned their attentions to Rabiot after a summer long pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong appears to have failed.

A video emerged on twitter posted by journalist, Romeo Agresti, of Murtough leaving Turin after a meeting with Rabiot’s mum and agent, Veronique, this afternoon.

Il direttore sportivo del #MUFC, John Murtough, lascia Torino e riparte in direzione Manchester dopo aver incontrato la mamma/agente di #Rabiot ✈️🇬🇧@GoalItalia pic.twitter.com/jyjzZ6TIS9 — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 12, 2022

It has been previously reported that a fee for Rabiot has been agreed between United and Juventus but United’s director of football was heading to Turin to discuss his salary.

It is thought the 27 year old will join the club for a fee of £15 million but personal terms had not been agreed.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now tweeted:

“It’s been a positive meeting today in Turin between Manchester United director John Murtough and Adrien Rabiot’s mother/agent Veronique.

“#MUFC Parties still working on salary, not fully agreed yet – but talks continue.”

It’s been a positive meeting today in Turin between Manchester United director John Murtough and Adrien Rabiot’s mother/agent Veronique. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Parties still working on salary, not fully agreed yet – but talks continue. Juventus will go for Paredes if Rabiot joins Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/vHYPmuDGZx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022

Rabiot is a character that divides United fans, with many believing that it could be a case of replacing one problematic Frenchman – Paul Pogba, with another.

However, another Frenchman who was a controversial character – Eric Cantona – became a legend at Old Trafford, so perhaps the same will be true for Rabiot.

If the signing goes through smoothly, Rabiot could make his debut for the Red Devils against Liverpool on Monday 22nd.







