Manchester United board refuse to back Erik ten Hag in signing Hakim Ziyech



Manchester United have reportedly declined Erik ten Hag’s request to pursue Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The 29 year old has a great relationship with Ten Hag due to his playing days at Ajax.

Ten Hag was keen on signing Ziyech but the United hierarchy refused to back him, according to Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News).

The report states:

“Erik ten Hag is being met with resistance from the Manchester United hierarchy amid his interest in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.”

“Ten Hag coached Ziyech, 29, at Ajax and has identified the Morocco attacker as an alternative left-footed attacker to Antony, who has been priced out of a move by Ajax as he is valued at €80million.”

“United have largely backed Ten Hag’s preference for targets familiar to him but Ziyech has been deemed an exception.”

Ziyech is under contract at Chelsea till 2025.

He is not a guaranteed starter under Thomas Tuchel and has yet to discover his form in the Premier League.

But the fact that the club were willing to free funds to sign Arnautovic but refuse to do so for Ziyech is quite baffling.

The 29 year old has experience of playing under Ten Hag and would fit in perfectly in his system.

Ten Hag is said to want a left-footed player on the right wing and Ziyech fits into that profile.

With less than three weeks left of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see who United sign in the attacking department.



