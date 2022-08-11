Manchester United could be offered Mauro Icardi by Paris Saint-Germain



Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to sell the Argentine and, according to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, they may offer him to United.

The Parisians are looking to shift the player given his lack of contribution relative to his salary, which is around €10m per year. He has two years remaining on his current deal and is valued at £19.8m according to transfermarkt.com.

Icardi has failed to start fifteen league games in a single season since joining the Ligue 1 club, with a mixture of injuries, poor form, and off-field antics all at play in limiting his opportunities.

United do have priors for going for strikers who looked good in 2018 this window however, having recently ended their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic following fan uproar.

Icardi is, at the very least, still regarded as an excellent finisher and an intelligent interpreter of space.

He does, however, offer very little outside of the opposition penalty area.

Even at his peak he was not one to put in a shift defensively and he offered next to nothing from a creative standpoint.

At Inter Milan he was often criticised for his lack of stamina and this deficiency has not improved with the passing of time or the pileup of injuries.

It is unlikely that Manchester United fans would be too happy with what Icardi could bring to the team on the pitch.

Off the pitch, a social media monster currently embroiled in a scandal dubbed ‘Wandagate’ may be a bit too much handle.

With United still looking to add to their attacking ranks before the window slams shut, one would hope the club have other targets in mind.







