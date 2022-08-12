Manchester United could offer Marcus Rashford a new contract



Marcus Rashford hasn’t asked to leave Manchester United despite rumours linking the winger to Paris Saint-Germain.

Yesterday, it was widely reported that the Englishman could be leaving the Premier League for a new adventure in France.

His form has dipped significantly since his penalty miss in the final of the European Championships.

An operation at the start of last season didn’t help the winger’s motivation either with Rashford struggling to find his old form since then.

According to the United Muppetiers, Rashford has a contract until 2024 with an option until 2025 despite reports claiming he was contracted until the end of this season with an extra year option available.

Rashfords contract is until 2024 with the option, not 2023. He has not asked to leave. PSG have been interested in him for years. Things have come out to journalists from his representatives in recent months that are not reflective of his desires. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) August 11, 2022

They said in a tweet, “Rashfords contract is until 2024 with the option, not 2023. He has not asked to leave.”

“PSG have been interested in him for years.”

“Things have come out to journalists from his representatives in recent months that are not reflective of his desires.”

It’s clear at this stage of the transfer window that Man United will not be selling the winger this summer.

Rob Dawson of the ESPN has also confirmed in an article that Rashford will not be leaving despite the interest from the French giants who value the winger at £60million with United’s value said to be double that at £120m.

The Red Devils have no intention of entering negotiations or entertaining bids from other clubs for such an important player.

The article goes on to explain that the club are keen on agreeing a new contract with Rashford

Fans will be relieved to hear that he has not asked to leave despite the rumours increasing over the past couple of days.

However, it is unclear if Rashford will be a regular starter this season after a run of bad games towards the end of last season.

The 24-year-old will have to work hard on reigniting his old form under the new manager Erik ten Hag.

United will be working hard on bringing more options in attack during the closing weeks of the transfer window with the hope that no one else leaves this month.



