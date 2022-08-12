Manchester United had asked Erik ten Hag to temper expectations

Manchester United had finished a disappointing sixth last season in the Premier League. They created numerous unwanted records like conceding the most goals in their Premier League history while ending the season with a goal difference of 0.

United have also lost a lot of talented, albeit frustratingly difficult to deal with, players like Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani as well as elderly statesmen — Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

That meant United had to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer window in order to help bridge the gap with the top 4 sides as well as help the new boss contend with four competitions.

So far, the window has been a disaster for the Red Devils with three players arriving so far — Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. On top of that, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave in search of Champions League football.

The former Ajax coach’s top priorities — Frenkie de Jong and Antony — are looking increasingly unlikely to come to Old Trafford this window.

The United hierarchy had even warned Ten Hag to temper expectations for his debut season at least, according to ESPN. Instead the Dutchman has gone about talking up United’s chances this season among the squad in a bid to increase confidence.

ETH not in agreement with Rangnick’s methods

According to the article, United were aware that the bulk of the squad would remain the same this season and they would not be going in for ‘open heart surgery’ as suggested by former interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

There is a feeling inside #mufc that some of Ralf Rangnick's public comments about the squad have affected the players and Erik ten Hag has been quick to distance himself from much of his assessment, including that United needed "open-heart surgery" #mulive [@RobDawsonESPN] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 12, 2022

The current Austria coach had said openly that a lot of new players were needed at Old Trafford with many current players not good enough to play for the club.

The Dutchman has talked to individual members of the squad and tried to repair the damage caused by last season’s disastrous showings and the constant public backlash.

Sources have told the publication that there is a feeling inside the club that Rangnick’s very public disapproving comments about the squad ended up having an impact on the dressing room morale.

Ten Hag has distanced himself from the German’s opinion and has even tried to heap praise on floundering squad members like midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred.

Sources have told ESPN that “Ten Hag was already well aware they would struggle without further reinforcements.”

United need to strengthen in order to save the season from ending even worse than last year because despite Ten Hag being a superior coach, he cannot create magic.



