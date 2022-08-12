Manchester United interested in Southampton’s Alex McCarthy



Manchester United have placed Southampton’s goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy on their shortlist.

It was recently reported that Erik ten Hag was keen on a new no. 2 who would not only provide cover in the position but would also compete with David de Gea.

So great is United’s interest in an understudy to the Spanish international that club chiefs have raised what they were initially willing to spend on an understudy to De Gea.

Illan Meslier is one name that popped up in this regard.

McCarthy, according to the reliable Jonathan Shrager, is on the Red Devils’ list of goalkeeping alternatives.

Southampton’s Alex McCarthy is on Manchester United’s shortlist of understudy goalkeepers — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) August 12, 2022

Alex Crook reiterated this, insisting that while there is genuine interest by United in the 32-year-old, there has been no formal approach yet.

Alex McCarthy has been mentioned to me as an option for #MUFC. No official approach to #SaintsFC as yet and let's be honest, he isnt good enough to compete with De Gea. Would be an odd choice. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 12, 2022

The Saints currently have four goalkeepers in their ranks, including new signing from Manchester City, Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu arrived from City in a £15m deal.

The 20-year-old Irishman was selected ahead of McCarthy for Ralph Hassenhutl’s opening day thumping against Tottenham.

As per the Athletic, Southampton are open to offers for McCarthy. This may represent a chance for United who may get the player for a good price.

McCarthy signed a three-year contract extension at the St Mary’s stadium last year, which made him one of the club’s highest earners.

He was a regular starter for Hassenhutl last season ahead of Fraser Forster, who made a switch to North London as a free agent.







