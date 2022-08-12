Manchester United linked with signing Alex Scott



Alex Scott linked with Manchester United – fans could be forgiven for thinking the former England and Arsenal legend of the women’s game is stepping back into football.

But this young man is making a huge name for himself, despite sharing that of the BBC host and pundit.

Scott, who at just 18 years of age, has already generated a huge amount of interest, is seen as a star of the future by his club, Bristol City.

And as reported in The Telegraph, interest from United, as well as Tottenham, has put the spotlight firmly on the young English midfielder.

Born in Guernsey, Scott spent his youth playing football on the South coast, first training with Bournemouth and then Southampton.

After being released by Saints, the youngster signed for Guernsey FC in the seventh tier of English football, the Isthmian league, at just 16 years of age.

But this wasn’t an easy transition for Scott, as his former boss explains.

“I know Alex was disappointed when Southampton released him,” says Guernsey manager Tony Vance. “I wouldn’t say lost his way but he needed to refind himself. Guernsey FC gave him that platform and he sprung into life very quickly.”

And Scott quickly showed his maturity in his favoured holding midfield role, playing just 14 games for Guernsey and going to Bristol City for a trial in a matter of weeks.

Former City captain, Brain Tinnion, who is Player Pathway Manager at the Ashton Gate club, explained how Scott’s ability was immediately evident.

“We’d been over to watch him and had seen footage, so we knew what he was about,” Tinnion recalls. “But when you see him live, you’re thinking ‘wow, he’s got some ability this boy.’ The decision to sign him was virtually made during that game.”

Scott bagged himself a ‘perfect hat-trick’ in his trial match and signed for Bristol City, starting with the Under-18’s.

Again the versatile midfield man proved his worth by quickly being promoted to the Under-23’s and finding himself in The Robins manager Nigel Pearson’s first team plans within months of joining the club.

But not content with a meteoric rise at club level, Scott has also seen his status elevated at international level.

After scoring for England off the bench in this summers European Under-19’s Championships semi final, Scott earned a place in the side’s successful starting line up in the final.

And as new United boss Erik ten Hag is still looking to add to his midfield this summer, with big name players such as Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot being constantly rumoured to sign.

It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman will gamble on the current crop of United youngsters itching to impress at Old Trafford, let alone buy and nurture such obvious raw talents such as Alex Scott.







