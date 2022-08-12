Manchester United targeting Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi on loan



Manchester United are in the hunt for forward additions, with Erik ten Hag intent on reinforcing his side’s attacking department.

The club have been linked with a host of names, including PSV’s Cody Gakpo and Saša Kalajdžić.

As reported here yesterday, a surprise name that has recently popped is Mauro Icardi.

The 29-year-old, currently at Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain, is said to be on the way out, with Old Trafford being a likely destination.

The French giants are hell-bent on offloading the striker, as new manager Cristophe Galtier shapes his team.

Both the club and the player are interested in a fresh start – a parting of ways seems inevitable.

TyC Sports reports that both United and Turkish club Galatasaray have expressed their interest in the Argentinian star.

“The former Inter Milan goal scorer has begun training separately from the Paris Saint-Germain squad and welcomes the move to the Red Devils,” the outlet reported.

Icardi’s potential switch to England would be on a loan basis, with an option to buy.

Should United formalize their move for the former Inter Milan striker, they would face competition from Galatasaray, who the player’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has already met on three occasions.

What will appeal to most United supporters is that PSG would cover a large part of the player’s salary.

Speaking on Icardi’s future, Galtier recently said, “The club is working side by side with Mauro to find the best possible solution.”

“He had very little playing time and I think the best thing is to relaunch his career in another more favorable place.”







