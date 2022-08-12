Manchester United’s third kit officially revealed



Manchester United have unveiled their new third kit.

They are likely to debut the kit against Brentford on Saturday, as the Bees play in red and white – the colours of United’s home and away kits, respectively.

An image previously circulated of Hannibal wearing the kit.

But these new pictures are officially approved by the club.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are among the players to be featured.

Perhaps surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo was also in the shoot, although unlike his teammates he decided against a smile.

United’s home and away kits impressed many with the classic vibe, even being given a 10/10 rating by The Athletic when comparing to other Premier League kits.

In this instance, the lime green seems to be less classic-inspired and more traffic warden-influenced.

While the faded black lines distinguish it from some of the louder goalkeeper kits prevalent in the Premier League, it is unlikely to be a major hit.

The collar has been replaced by a hooped neck akin to last season’s kits, with golden rectangles replacing the triangular patterns of its cousins.

A bold black shield frames the crest, as with the away kit, but it is set against a black badge rather than the classic red.

Television watchers will be hoping that Saturday doesn’t bring too much sun, as the shirt colour may be hard to differentiate with a lit-up pitch.







