Memphis Depay’s agents contact Manchester United over possible transfer



Memphis Depay‘s agents have reportedly made contact with Manchester United regarding a possible transfer from FC Barcelona.

According to Laurie Whitwell(The Athletic), United are desperate for a forward this window and Depay’s name has been discussed among the hierarchy.

The Dutchman is expected to join Juventus on a two year deal, but his agents have spoken to United.

After leaving United in 2017, Depay rebooted his career at Lyon and Barcelona and established himself as one of the most dynamic forwards across Europe.

Barcelona are looking to offload players so as to gather enough revenue for future purchases.

The 28 year old would be an interesting choice for Ten Hag.

He will be determined to make a mark if United decide to go in for him.

The Dutchman’s overall game has matured significantly, and he might feel that this is the right time to return to United.

Depay is versatile and can operate as a winger or at centre forward.

His vision and ability to link up play will add a new dynamic to United’s front line.

With Antony Martial;s poor injury record, Depay would be a good alternative.

United are looking to add reinforcements in attack and plenty of names have been mentioned.

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is another option that United are considering.



