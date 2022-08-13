Alvaro Morata a “genuine possibility” for Manchester United in striker hunt



Manchester United look set to bid for Alvaro Morata.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish International has been considered as a “genuine possibility” by the Red Devils as they hunt a striker.

The same report claims that “sources have downplayed the chances of moves for Aubameyang and Icardi,” with the pair seen as coming with “excessive baggage.”

Morata is regarded as a highly professional player, although his goalscoring record arguably leaves something to be desired.

He managed just 16 goals in the Premier League across 47 appearances when playing for Chelsea.

While West London can be a difficult environment for strikers, Morata’s record at Juventus in the last two years (32 in 92) is fairly in line with his record in England.

He is not prolific.

But there is a reason Luis Enrique seemingly adores the Spaniard, even declaring his team as “Morata and ten more” during Spain’s 2020 Euros campaign.

Morata does important work with his back to goal and does do a lot of the centre-forward things that Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, cannot do.

He provides a focal point to his team’s attacking line while also be a willing runner off the ball, capable of contributing to a pressing style.

His game is built around his high link-up volume and he offers his team a direct outlet when under pressure. With all of United’s attacker far more comfortable running onto a ball in goal-facing positions, the Atletico Madrid man would offer something very different to United’s attack.

More of a facilitator for other goal threats than a genuine threat himself, Morata ranks in the 92nd percentile for Expected Goals Assisted across all forwards in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues, as per fbref – Ronaldo certainly enjoys playing alongside him.

With a £29.6m price tag mooted, United may look to secure the Spaniard on loan, although his club would likely want his £6.5m-a-year salary fully covered and may yet may prefer a permanent deal for the 29-year-old.

While United have “held talks” over Morata, it is unclear what kind of bid they will make at this stage.







