Ander Herrera linked with a return to former club Athletic Bilbao

Ander Herrera is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to go back to his former club, Athletic Bilbao.

Fichajes state the Basque club have begun negotiations with Herrera’s current employers, Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed talks between the clubs are progressing well and the player would be open to returning to La Liga.

There are question marks on how Bilbao-born Herrera will be received on his return, having left the Basque club for Manchester United, eight years ago.

Herrera played 189 times during his five season stay at Old Trafford, scoring 20 goals.

His busy, combative style earned himself a way into the hearts of United fans, with many disappointed to see the Spaniard leave the club.

United’s tardiness when offering Herrera a new contract as well as a bump in wages offered by PSG, was enough to see the midfielder call time on his stay in Manchester.

Herrera’s move to Paris was designed to offer them the steel in the middle of the park to help them with the coveted Champions League trophy.

Things haven’t quite worked out that way; PSG are still missing the European crown they most crave and Herrera’s game time has diminished, in a squad full of stars.

Herrera’s desire to play for the badge during his time at Old Trafford is something United fans are crying out for at present, with the current squad falling further below the standards expected, on an almost weekly basis.

United are not believed to be in for Herrera, who celebrates his 33rd birthday tomorrow.

The club still have their eyes fixed on Frenkie de Jong and are expected to complete the singing of Adrien Rabiot in the next week, with a mammoth end to the transfer window facing the United hierarchy.