Barcelona need to cut wage bill before registering Jules Kounde



Barcelona are still not able to register new signing Jules Kounde due to needing further funds in what may have ramifications for Manchester United’s transfer window.

According to BBC Sport, Barcelona need to free up ‘salary mass’ before being able to register the French defender.

This situation could well have an impact on how United’s transfer window shapes up with just under three weeks left until the September 1st deadline.

Selling Frenkie de Jong could well still be an option for Barcelona, with United well known to want the Dutch international. This deal will certainly free up wages for the Catalan club as well as providing funds via a hefty transfer fee.

Recent rumours also suggested that United had been offered Barca striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however this offer was politely declined by the Red Devils.

In addition to this, another Barcelona player has been in contact with United regarding a potential move. Memphis Depay ‘s agents have reportedly tried to persuade Erik ten Hag to make a move for the Dutch international striker, in what would be a sensational return to Old Trafford.

Barcelona do have other options to reduce their overflowing wage bill however, with the club wanting star defender and ex United player Gerard Pique to reduce his salary.

This pursuit, however, seems to have hit a brick wall with talks being suspended recently and no sign of them being restarted.

Erik ten Hag is clearly after a midfielder, with Frenkie de Jong being the main target since the window opened. The ongoing financial situation at Barcelona seems to keep leaving the door ajar for this transfer to happen.

With Chelsea seemingly dropping out of the race for the Dutchman’s signature, United do appear to have a free run at finally getting the deal done.

Barcelona seem to be running out of time and options to improve their financial situation and with more signings in the offing for the club, Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso being widely tipped to follow, selling does appear to be the only way forward.

No doubt Ten Hag will be hoping this continued mess that the Catalan club finds themselves in is to Manchester United’s benefit.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start TODAY. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!