Confirmed XI vs Brentford: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Man United



Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Manchester United today against Brentford.

The team news announcement sees the legendary star start on the pitch for United for the first time this season, with Anthony Martial still absent through injury.

In defence, Harry Maguire will line up alongside Lisandro Martinez for the second week in a row, despite leaking two goals against Brighton last weekend.

Victor Lindelof is injured and Raphael Varane is still waiting for his chance to get minutes on the pitch.

At left back, Luke Shaw is selected again ahead of new signing, Tyrell Malacia.

Scott McTominay is dropped from the midfield, with Christian Eriksen starting alongside Bruno Fernandes and Fred.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will start again on the wings.

David de Gea and Diogo Dalot also start.

With five substitutes allowed this season, the United bench is likely to see a good part of the action.

Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, James Garner, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga are joined by McTominay in the dugout and all will be hoping for minutes.

Tom Heaton is the backup goalkeeper.

Kick off at the Community Stadium is at 5.30pm.







