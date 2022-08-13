Jamie Redknapp blasts Manchester United players over embarrassing performance and failure to run



Manchester United suffered a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Brentford at the Community Stadium today.

Branding the team’s performance as pathetic against Thomas Frank’s side would be an understatement.

Another embarrassing display hallmarked by numerous mistakes at the back and a hall of shame David de Gea showing was enough to hand the Red Devils one of their heaviest defeats in recent memory.

Speaking on his errors after the game, De Gea apologized to supporters, heaping the blame on himself.

“I cost three points to my team today and it was a poor performance from myself. It was a horrible day.”

🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest" David de Gea personally asked to do the post-match interview after a 'horrible day' for Manchester United 🔴 #MUFCpic.twitter.com/Z9Ful028R1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2022

Club legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville lambasted the players, accusing them of repeatedly letting down multiple managers – a fact well-known across the fanbase.

Neville remarked, “These players have proven under three different managers that they don’t work as hard as the team they play against.”

Earlier on during the break, the former Red Devils full-back went at the Glazers and the club’s senior management.

He passionately pleaded with the parasitic owners to make efforts to show up and take some pressure off the people that work day in and day out for them at Old Trafford – something as unlikely to happen as pigs flying.

“If I was them I’d show up this week and take some of the pressure off some of the people lower down at the club,” he said.

Respected TV pundit Jamie Redknapp branded United players a disgrace. Going off the performance, it would be hard to argue with him.

“That for me is just not good enough. That is a disgrace,” the former Spurs and Liverpool man said.

Speaking on the team’s running statistics, he labelled them as “damning.”

“If you were the manager and go into the dressing and show them that, I would be so embarrassed as a player. He [Ten Hag] made mistakes but he will have learned a lot about his players.”

🗣 “That for me is just not good enough. That is a disgrace.” Jamie Redknapp says Manchester United being outran by every team has NOTHING to do with the manager or owner of the club. pic.twitter.com/Lnk1lzVVCV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2022

Next up for United is Liverpool at Old Trafford. Your guess is as good as ours on how that will go.

