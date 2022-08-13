Manchester United are confident of landing Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong by the end of the week.

According to Spanish journalist Luis MiguelSanz (Sport), the Red Devils are not giving up on their pursuit of De Jong and expected to push hard this week.

United have been in constant contact with the 25 year old, and the report claims that the club wouldn’t do that unless it has some assurance that the player will accept the move.

Erik ten Hag has identified De Jong as his priority target this window and is ready to meet face-to-face with the player to finalise the transfer.

He views De Jong as the ideal number 6 that will transform the way his team plays.

Chelsea have also shown strong interest in De Jong, but are said to be prioritising a striker and centre back.

The report claims that in the last few hours Thomas Tuchel has cooled his interest in the player due to his cold response.

Moreover United are confident that they can trump any offer the London club put forth for De Jong.

United are closing in on the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

Director of Football John Murtough flew to Turin to discuss personal terms with the player’s mum/agent Veronique.

Ideally, Ten Hag wants both Rabiot and De Jong to strengthen United’s midfield.

With less than three weeks until the end of the window, it is to be seen whether he gets his desired targets.