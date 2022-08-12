Manchester United & Barcelona in negotiations for Sergino Dest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified the right back slot as an area in need of further reinforcements. United’s current options have not really impressed the Dutch manager.

Recently, Ethan Laird was confirmed as having secured a season long loan with Queens Park Rangers. And despite the youngster’s move, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still not guaranteed to feature much under the Dutch boss.

The former Ajax boss likes his full-backs to be comfortable on the ball and ever willing to join the team’s attacks. And Wan-Bissaka is much more suited to the defensive aspect of the role rather than going forward.

🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are in talks with Manchester United for Sergiño Dest; the club wants €20M for him. They have offered Diogo Dalot in exchange. @sport — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) August 12, 2022

Diogo Dalot has emerged as the undisputed number one choice for Ten Hag but the Dutchman wants additional competition for the spot.

The Peoples Person had previously reported that Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest had emerged as a target for United with Ten Hag keen on reuniting with the former Ajax defender.

And now Spanish publication SPORT have revealed that the Catalan giants are currently negotiating with the Red Devils for the sale of the American and they are asking for €20 million.

Dalot exchange mooted

The report also mentions that United currently do not want to pay that much and have instead offered Dalot to the Catalan giants. Barca are in favour of a cash-only deal.

Barcelona want to buy an experienced alternative in case Dest does leave. The report might have some truth in it but United offering Dalot’s services in return seems to be quite wide off the mark.

The Old Trafford club had enquired about the 21-year-old during negotiations with Frenkie de Jong. Barca are open to letting the defender leave with multiple clubs after his signature.

The same article also talks of Chelsea’s interest in the full-back. Despite Cesar Azpilicueta renewing his contract, the London club are also interested in Celtic’s Josip Juranovic and are keen to add in that position.

Dest, on his part, does not want to leave the Camp Nou but he is aware of the situation and knows that the amount of minutes he is going to get will be less this season and he does not want to waste his prime years.

Ten Hag wants to fix more pertinent squad issues first, namely improving the midfield and attack before focussing on the right back spot. Time is running out for United to back their manager.



