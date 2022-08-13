Manchester United suffer back to back defeats at the start of the season



Manchester United fell to another horrible defeat at the start of the Erik ten Hag era, a 4-0 thumping away at Brentford.

Here are 3 things we learnt from another wretched afternoon for United, who have suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the season for the first time in thirty years.

1. Reinforcements are an absolute must

If Erik ten Hg was under any illusions at the size of the rebuild in front of him, he surely won’t be now.

This team have now lost seven consecutive league away games, a record that wouldn’t look out of place in a team fighting to stay in the division.

Gary Neville described the team as having an ’embedded rot’ set in. The personality and character displayed in a hapless first half at the Gtech Community Stadium was the biggest indicator yet that United are in desperate need for fresh blood in the first team, and quick.

United’s transfer committee face a huge end to the transfer window, with more than one or two new faces required if the team are to get anywhere near their targets this season.

2. Short end of the stick

United’s lack of height was spotted as a potential weak spot before kick off and that proved to be the case throughout.

Brentford bullied United at almost every set piece from start to finish. With Lisando Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Luke Shaw, Fred, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho in the starting XI, it was hardly a surprise.

The introduction of Varane and McTominay at half time did stabilize the side a little after the break but the damage was more than done.

3. The David de Gea issue

The Spaniard endured a horrible game, underlined by a shocking mistake which gifted Brentford their first of the afternoon.

De Gea’s unwillingness to come off his line did not help an already nervous looking defence this afternoon. With balls raining in, the Spanish keeper barely moved an inch to come and collect.

At the other end of the pitch was David Raya, the man that has taken De Gea’s spot in the national team. Raya looked assured and confident when coming for balls as United attempted to make a comeback.

Although it might not be seen as a priority at the moment, question marks do remain over De Gea’s ability to keep goal for United log term.