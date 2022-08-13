Manchester United target Ruben Neves offered new contract by Wolverhampton Wanderers



Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to break the bank to offer Manchester United target, Ruben Neves, a new contract.

The Portuguese midfielder has been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford, possibly as an alternative to Erik ten Hag’s no.1 target Frenkie de Jong.

A reunion between the manager and his former player at Ajax has so far proved elusive, hence the heavy links to Neves.

In what could be a blow to the Red Devils’ chances of acquiring the services of the 25-year-old, Wolves are reportedly now set to offer the player a bumper deal that will keep him at Molineux for a prolonged time.

The U.S. Sun reports that the Midlands club is lining up a £100,000 a week offer for Neves.

“Bruno Lage is eager to keep him and is pushing for the club to offer him £100,000 a week,” the report states.

Neves is currently on around £60,000 a week, on his current contract which has two years left. His employers slapped a large price tag on his head, which could have put off interested parties.

The player could be encouraged to stay with the club after being offered the captaincy following the departure of Connor Coady, who has joined Everton. Lage clearly values the player and sees him as central to his plans.

Speaking in a press conference yesterday ahead of his team’s clash against newly promoted Fulham today, Lage reiterated the need to keep Neves.

“We are working on a new deal for Ruben. At the last game, the fans were singing ‘keep Ruben’ and we’re doing everything on that front to keep him.”

“Ruben has started the season with us and we have a great relationship. It’s easy to work with him, he understands a lot of things – not just about him but the team – he’s a great professional and he wants to keep learning and improving.”

“I am so happy he’s staying with us.”







