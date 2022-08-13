Match report: Brentford 4 – 0 Manchester United

Manchester United have suffered an embarrassing defeat as an abysmal performance on the road saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford.

United looked shaky at the back in the opening five minutes and it wouldn’t be long until the Bees took advantage.

In the tenth minute they made the breakthrough and it was a shocking error by David de Gea, as he went to scoop up Dasilva’s half-hearted attempt it went through his arms and into the net.

United struggled to regroup and tried playing out from the back but they were too slow and relaxed for that as the Bees swarmed all over, putting pressure on the Reds.

They lost possession instantly as de Gea tried to pass his goal kick to Eriksen, Jensen took his chance and slotted it home.

23 minutes in and some light relief for United as the ref blew for a drinks break, perhaps the heat was getting to them, perhaps a good talk from the manager would boost morale and have them come back fighting… no, forget it United fans.

Brentford are known for making use of set pieces and after United failed to defend a corner successfully, it was headed across goal to Ben Mee who managed to direct it into the net.

As United tried to push forward and respond, Brentford hit again with a counter attack. This time it was Bryan Mbeumo who found the goal following an Ivan Toney assist.

Some of the team came out fighting in the second half, Ronaldo had two good chances but his first header went wide and the second went just over the crossbar.

Rashford too had a burst of energy as he controlled the ball well and made a good run into the box but his cross found Eriksen who softly headed it towards the Brentford keeper.

Eriksen had another chance but this time his swinging volley went wide.

It may sound like they were much better in the second half but come on, that wasn’t hard was it? They were still far poorer than what their price tags would suggest.

It was going to be a long old season for United fans as the odds at the bookies got smaller for Ten Hag to be the first manager sacked!

Team: De Gea, Maguire, Shaw (Malacia 45), Dalot, Martinez (Varane 45), Eriksen, Fred (McTominay 45), Sancho (Elanga 60), Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo