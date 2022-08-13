Player ratings: Brentford 4-0 Man United – another horror show from Erik ten Hag’s men



Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in London today in Erik ten Hag’s second game in charge. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 1 – Gets 1 point for a cat-like save in the first half. The rest was terrible. No competition = bad Dave. Has to be addressed, and quickly.

Diogo Dalot 4 – Looked frustrated and flustered.

Harry Maguire 3 – Horrific ambulance pass in the first half could have made the score even worse. Kicking it into touch like he’s playing Rugby. Horrible body language. Possibly the worst captain United have ever had.

Lisandro Martinez 4 – Fell apart. Was inept on the third goal.

Luke Shaw 4 – Poor. Deserved to be subbed.

Christian Eriksen 5 – Looked out of his depth in the first half, but had no support whatsoever. Better in second, should have scored.

Fred 3.5 – It’s almost like he missed McTominay. Really poor from Fred. Left Eriksen and the defence exposed too often and offered nothing going forward.

Bruno Fernandes 4.5 – Actually one of United’s better defenders, but rubbish elsewhere on the pitch.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Didn’t really get in the game much, marked out of it.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4 – Sarcastically clapping your teammates and pouting is not the answer. Gave up in second half. Not a good example.

Marcus Rashford 3 – Go to PSG. I’ll drive you. I’ll pay them to take you.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 4.5 – Looked like he was trying harder than usual because he had a point to prove after being dropped. But it soon degenerated into his usual standard. Horrible control and clumsy foul to get booked.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – Stabilised the defence. A bit.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Looked like he cared, added some aggression. Probably United’s best player.

Anthony Elanga 5 – Did nothing.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Did not have time to do anything. Which makes him our third top rating.