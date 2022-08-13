Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 1-5 Crystal Palace u21s

Manchester United’s u21s were defeated heavily 1-5 in their second match of the season against Crystal Palace last night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

For a full match report, click here

(A score of 6 is around average)

Dermot Mee – 4 – A disastrous performance, he made two large errors that led directly conceding and generally looked shaky commanding his area and with the ball at his feet.

Charlie Wellens – 6.5 – A strong first half in possession, all of United’s chances were coming through him and he deserved at least an assist from one of them. Quietened up in the second half though and afforded his man too much space on Palace’s third goal.

Will Fish – 5 – A poor display and really struggled with the directness of Palace’s attackers which was seen for their second goal. Made a number of vital blocks and tackles late in the match but it was too little too late.

Bjorn Hardley – 5.5 – The more solid of the pairing, he demonstrated a good passing range on the ball but completely lost his man for the third goal.

Logan Pye – 5 – Didn’t offer a great deal going forward and had trouble tracking his runners at the back post.

Charlie Savage – 7 – Displayed a good range of passing and controlled the midfield in the first half, along with showing a combative side. Capped off his performance with a well taken goal from the edge of the box.

Kobbie Mainoo – 5.5 – Contributed on both ends of the pitch but couldn’t come up in the big moments and kept it relatively safe in possession.

Omari Forson – 5 – A quiet match, he came inside too much and offered little width on the right.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 4.5 – Wasn’t able to create any openings going forward and was sloppy in possession, with his turnover leading to Palace’s second.

Shola Shoretire – 5 – Had a few flashes but ultimately didn’t impose himself enough and gave up possession too easily.

Mateo Mejia – 5.5 – Smart play to hold up the ball and lay off to Savage to pick up an assist but missed a couple of good chances and still looks off the pace at times.

Substitutes

Charlie McNeill – 4.5 – Looked like a boy among men and couldn’t make any impact at all and was easily brushed off the ball any time it came to him. This was exemplified when he lashed out twice and on both occassions ended up on the ground while the Palace player was left unfazed.

Noam Emeran – 6 – Added some pace and directness to United’s attack and provided a couple of dangerous balls into the box but had little support.

Marc Jurado – 5 – Came into an unfamiliar midfield role to try shore up the back when Palace took all control and was unfortunate to end up with an own goal.







