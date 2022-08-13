Ruud Gullit: Manchester United are not the main team in England any more



Legendary Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit has criticised Manchester United for living in the past.

Speaking to Laureus, Gullit accused the Red Devils of being too stuck in former glory and failing to modernize themselves.

In his scathing remarks, the former AC Milan player said United were no longer the top club in England, as they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I think that there’s a lot of problems at Manchester United.”

” I think they missed the opportunity to change football. I think they live too much in the past.”

“They talk about the 90s team too much. That’s the past.”

The 59-year-old’s assessment extended to the club’s transfer policy and ability to attract foreign players.

“Nowadays, players want to go to different teams [other than Manchester United]. They want to go to Liverpool, they want to go to Manchester City, they want to go to Chelsea.”

“They are not the main team anymore in England as they were with Ferguson.”

However, as per the former great, all may not be lost for the 20-time English champions. He alluded to a much-needed cultural reboot and a shift in mentality at Old Trafford as the ingredients to future success and a return to the top.

“You need to change your mentality a little bit and it will take some time.”

Gullit also tore into former United legends who are currently TV pundits.

On this, he remarked, “They [Manchester United] have five ex-players who every day talk about United.”

“It’s difficult — and the only way you can overcome that is to win and if you don’t you’re gonna see the newspapers, the first five, six articles all about United, every day.”





