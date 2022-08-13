Sasa Kalajdzic wants Manchester United move says Sky Sports News



Sasa Kalajdzic wants to move to Manchester United.

The VfB Stuttgart striker has been linked with a move to United and according to sources close to the player, he is enthusiastic about a new challenge.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News earlier tweeted:

“Source close to Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic claim he wants to move to Manchester United.

“Kalajdzic into final year of his contract & thought to be one of a number of strikers United are looking at.

“At 25, player feels time is right for a new challenge.”

Kalajdzic would certainly fit the profile of striker Erik ten Hag seems to want to add to his squad.

At 6’7” he is aerially dominant and would provide United’s deeper players with a direct outlet when they fail to find solutions in their build up phase.

He would also provide a Marouane Fellaini-esque option off the bench when throwing the kitchen sink at opponents just isn’t enough.

While a target man isn’t typically associated with the Total Football style of the average Dutch coach, Ten Hag achieved great success integrating the physically imposing Sebastien Haller into his possession-centric Ajax team.

He may be looking to achieve something similar at United.

In terms of squad depth, United are in dire need of reinforcements up front, with wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo and injured Anthony Martial leaving the new manager with a lack of options at centre forward.







