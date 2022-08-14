Adrien Rabiot personal terms reported to be agreed, should be confirmed today



Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot and are poised to making him their fourth signing of the summer, according to an RMC Sport journalist.

A €17 million fee has been agreed between the Red Devils and Juventus for the French international but following a meeting between United’s director of football John Murtough and Rabiot’s mother-agent Veronique, there was still a small gap to bridge in terms of salary expectations.

United were reported to be offering around £138,000 per week, with Rabiot demanding around £163,000.

However, Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, replying to a tweet from @mufcMPB which was breaking his own story, confirmed that agreement has now been reached.

“Manchester United have reached a total agreement with Adrien Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, on personal terms;” @mufcMPB wrote, citing the journalist.

“And in the opposite way, As #Juve was waiting for an agreement between #Rabiot and #MUFC, transfer of Leandro #Paredes to #Juventus should also experience rapid progress,” Tavolieri tweeted in reply.

“The problem of commissions due to the mother of #Rabiot, which took time in the discussions, now settled.”

And in the opposite way, As #Juve was waiting for an agreement between #Rabiot and #MUFC, transfer of Leandro #Paredes to #Juventus should also experience rapid progress. The problem of commissions due to the mother of #Rabiot, which took time in the discussions, now settled. ⏳ — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 13, 2022

However, Calciomercato.com’s version of events suggests that he has jumped the gun a little, but perhaps only by a few hours.

“On Sunday new contacts are expected with the French entourage, concluding the negotiation with mother Veronique as quickly as possible is now a priority on the agenda,” the Italian outlet reports.

Previous reports had suggested that talks would be resumed on Monday but United’s humiliating performance against Brentford yesterday demands some sort of response from the club.

It is possible that Tavolieri is right and that agreement was reached, perhaps by phone, last night, with the meeting scheduled today to formalise.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirms there is an effort to resolve the situation quickly, but does not go into specifics, saying:

“Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique. All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done.”

Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique. All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done. 🚨🇫🇷 #MUFC Juventus are waiting as €17/18m deal has been already agreed. pic.twitter.com/ZlaCsvSu3u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

Announcing the signing of Rabiot will not be enough to appease supporters, but it could be a start, throwing the first bucket of water on what is a raging fire after the appalling start to the season.

By contrast, any further delays in the Rabiot deal or – even worse – failure to complete it, could fan the flames beyond all control.