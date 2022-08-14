Erik ten Hag confident of landing Frenkie de Jong despite deal stalling



Erik ten Hag is not giving up his pursuit of landing Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona.

The 25 year old midfielder has been Ten Hag’s priority signing all summer, and despite multiple roadblocks, he is confident of landing him.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag believes that if it comes to choosing between Chelsea and Man Utd, De Jong would come to Old Trafford.

United have already agreed a fee of £72 million with Barcelona and it is up to the player to take a final call.

De Jong is refusing to give up the £17 million in deferred wages owed to him by Barcelona.

This has been the main holdup for the deal, with neither party willing to budge.

Ten Hag sees De Jong as the missing piece in United’s midfield that will transform his side.

The club are also advancing negotiations with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as Ten Hag looks to add some physicality to his team.

United are waiting on the De Jong deal to know the exact budget left to spend on other targets.

Ten Hag wants attackers, and a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is reportedly being lined up.

The 52 year old has already spoken to Gakpo regarding a potential transfer.

Unless the Glazers loosen up their strings, it is unlikely that Ten Hag will get all his required targets this summer.