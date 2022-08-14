Manchester United Supporters Trust release statement after Brentford humiliation

‘In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity’ said Albert Einstein. Manchester United fans may be forgiven for thinking that this isn’t the case after witnessing the abject humiliation against Brentford yesterday.

However, this quote appears to be more true than ever.

If this is truly a crisis, and sitting rock bottom of the league, with a goal difference of minus five, with a lack of quality signings on the horizon it sure does look like one, then the opportunity is to be found in the fanbase.

United fans have been fighting against the Glazer ownership since their leveraged takeover in 2005, however, there has never really been a coherent plan or togetherness in this ongoing fight, too many different groups doing different things.

The opportunity in this crisis is clear, we now know that United’s issues lie deeper than that of the manager or players, it’s clear now to all that the ownership has to change and that the fans need to get together and unite to get the change that the club so desperately needs.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) took the rare step of releasing a statement regarding the farce at Brentford on Saturday.

The statement read: ‘We don’t normally comment on matches but extraordinary times call for a different approach.’

‘What we have witnessed tonight is an embarrassment – no a humiliation – for Manchester United fans, and yet in many ways, it was not a surprise. It feels like the culmination of a long-term direction of travel.’

‘MUST hold the owners of the Club primarily responsible for this new low in our decade of decline. Sir Alex papered over the cracks, but since 2013 the consequences of our owners have been plain to see’

‘On behalf of Manchester United fans everywhere, we demand urgent and radical change. And we as fans – all of us – need to stick together. Fans unity, with one voice aimed at the owners and the club, is needed more than ever right now.’

In addition to this statement, splinter anti-Glazer supporters group The 1958 released a statement on their website regarding supporter action, which also calls for unified supporter action.

‘It’s great to see the momentum and that other accounts and media are finally calling for unity across our fanbase (whatever their motives maybe we don’t care, better late than never). For those that have been following us for months, you will know this is one of our core values…’

It is clear to all United fans now that the ownership simply has to change, the opportunity we have in this crisis is that we all now have a common goal and we can now unify as a collective entity and force the change that’s needed.