Manchester United threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract



Shocking news has emerged regarding the future of disgruntled striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese captain has been widely linked with an exit away from Old Trafford after asking club chiefs to accept an offer for him should a suitable one arrive.

The striker has been linked with a host of top clubs in Europe, but a move is yet to materialize.

The player and his facilitators have found engineering a move from England difficult. Several top clubs have come out in public stances to reject the five-time Ballon D’or winner’s advances.

In news that will undoubtedly rock the football world, United are said to be considering terminating the 37-year-old’s contract, effectively ending his tenure as a United player.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils want to see a change in Ronaldo’s attitude, or they may have to terminate his contract.

“We understand Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude or they may have to consider terminating his contract.”

We understand Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or they may have to consider terminating his contract. 😳🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ydLgPSRaQn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2022





(Since this article was first published, Sky have deleted the tweet, but a screenshot of it appears below.)

It is not clear what may have led to such a turn of events.

Paul Hirst reports that both players and staff have grown increasingly tired of Ronaldo, with many questioning whether it would be worth it to retain his services.

Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, and players within the #mufc squad, are growing increasingly frustrated with the conduct of Cristiano Ronaldo #mulive [@hirstclass] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 14, 2022

The 37-year-old has been branded a “walking bad mood” although it is understood the Glazers would be reluctant to sanction termination of his contract, as they consider him the one global star in the side.

Ronaldo cut a visibly frustrated figure yesterday in United’s 4-0 thumping at the hands of Brentford. Some observed bad body language during the game with what looked like sarcastic clapping of his teammates after conceding a goal. His antics and theatrics both on the pitch and in the dressing room are an open secret.

Yesterday, it was reported that the player shrugged his shoulders at fans, ignoring Steve McClaren’s orders to go over to travelling supporters.

McClaren advising Ronaldo to go over to the fans but Ronaldo not having it. Exchanges some words with him and then heads for the tunnel. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 13, 2022

A visibly angry Ronaldo just headed down the tunnel in full view of everyone at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With United currently sitting bottom of the league after two disappointing losses, certainly, both the manager and the fans could do without such drama.

