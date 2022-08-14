Moises Caicedo: Manchester United interested in Brighton midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly keen on landing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

According to Tom Hopkins (Sunday Mirror), the Red Devils are among a number of Premier League clubs weighing up a move for the 20 year old.

Caicedo has established himself as a vital cog in Graham Potter’s dynamic team.

The 20 year old is a versatile midfielder and is regarded by many as ‘the next Ngolo Kante’ due to his agile playing style.

Caicedo can operate in a number of midfield positions – as a six or an eight.

He has admirable composure and intelligence to make good decisions when passing forward.

Caicedo is a pressing machine and would fit in well with Ten Hag’s aggressive demands off the ball.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was earlier linked with United back in January 2021 before joining the Seagulls.

United could turn to Caicedo as the deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong stalls.

Yesterday’s embarrassing defeat to Brentford highlighted the glaring weaknesses in midfield. Fred and Scott McTominay are simply not good enough to play in midfield for United.

Ten Hag’s system demands certain technical attributes that neither of them possesses.

Caicedo would be a promising signing and could develop into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.