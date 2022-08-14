Paris Saint-Germain preparing offer for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a bid to prize Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United, before the end of the transfer window.

This is reported by Duncan Castles, via his personal Twitter feed.

PSG are preparing to offer a long-term contract to Marcus Rashford and a transfer fee to #mufc with the aim of signing him this month #mulive [@DuncanCastles] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 13, 2022

PSG are believed to be long-term admirers of Rashford and are now looking to offer the struggling United star a long-term contract to tempt him away from Old Trafford.

With Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar currently occupying the attacking spots in the French capital, it would be difficult for Rashford to get a look in – especially in his current form.

Rashford has endured a difficult last twelve months and has started the new season in a similar, worrying fashion.

Shoulder surgery cost Rashford a pre-season at the start of the last campaign and the forward just couldn’t get going in a team that delivered their worst league performance of the Premier League era.

Before the shoulder operation, Rashford was enjoying a fine stint of form, under then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, this feels a lifetime ago, with his form taking an alarming dip since.

Rashford burst onto the scene for United, scoring twice on his first team debut in the Europa League against Midtjylland. He then went on to repeat the feat on his Premier League debut with a brace against Arsenal, as well as bagging on his Champions League, League Cup, Manchester Derby and England debuts.

The forward has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club, scoring 93 goals – it’s worth noting he is still just twenty four years old.

The stand-out moment in Rashford’s United career thus far, ironically came in Paris, seeing him lash home a stoppage-time penalty to complete a famous Champions League comeback for The Reds.

Erik ten Hag has described Rashford as “very important” to his side and is desperate to help him rediscover his best form under the Dutchman’s new regime.

However, it’s a new regime that has suffered a disastrous start, back-to-back league defeats underlining the need for United to add to the squad, quickly. Don’t expect Rashford to be leaving Old Trafford any time soon.