Ajax winger Antony waiting on summer move to Old Trafford

Manchester United target Antony admits he has “no idea” if Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will call him to push for a move to Old Trafford, this summer.

Fabrizio Romano quotes the Brazilian winger, on his Twitter page.

Antony tells NOS: “Will Ten Hag call me? No idea.. he has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused on here. What will come will come, we will see”. 🚨🇧🇷 #MUFC “I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute… so I am loving this city and this club”. pic.twitter.com/duSGbkniiK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

The forward produced a blistering all round display in Ajax’s 6-1 demolition of Groningen on Sunday, including a wonder-goal with the score level at 1-1.

Antony went on to say he is happy in Amsterdam and enjoying his football.

“I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute… so I am loving this city and this club”

The comments do little to dispel the wide-held belief that Antony would be more than open to a move to Manchester and to a link-up with former boss Erik ten Hag.

United have reportedly enquired on the availability of the tricky winger but have been put off by £80 million valuation.

It remains to be seen whether the cub will go back in for the Brazilian as they move into desperation territory in the transfer window.

United are well short of quality and numbers across the squad but are looking particularly toothless in attacking areas – mustering just one scrappy own-goal in their opening two fixtures, which have both ended in convincing defeats.

The long term dip in Marcus Rashford‘s form, Jadon Sancho still not catching fire, Anthony Martial‘s hamstring issue and the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo saga have all given Ten Hag a major headache at the start of his reign.

Antony would provide a much needed boost to a confidence-sapped attacking line-up, should the United hierarchy decide to part with the funds. Don’t hold your breath.