Antony: Manchester United confident of completing deal for the Ajax Winger towards the end of transfer window



Manchester United are reportedly willing to wait until the end of the summer to make a final push for Ajax winger Antony.

According to Raul Moura and Thiago Fernandes (Goal Brasil), United believe they can sign Antony for a smaller transfer fee in the final stretch of the transfer window.

The Eredivisie club is said to have rejected United’s earlier proposal which was more than €60 million.

Antony remains Erik ten Hag’s priority attacker, and despite no further negotiations so far, United feel they can convince Ajax into lowering their €80 million valuation.

After a 6-1 victory over Groningen, the 22 year old was asked about his links to United, to which he replied:

“Ten Hag (Manchester United coach) will I have no idea.”

“He has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused here (at Ajax). Whatever will be, will be, let’s see.”

As per earlier reports, Antony would love a reunion with Ten Hag at United.

However, his agents and he have remained respectful to Ajax and do not intend to force a move.

United’s current bunch of attackers are struggling in front of goal, and Ten Hag does not have many options off the bench.

Being left-footed, the Brazilian would offer balance on the right flank and give the team a new dynamic.

Antony is extremely skilful and would immediately attract opposition defenders, freeing up space for other United forwards to occupy.

The price seems far-fetched but United have certainly not given up on the signing.