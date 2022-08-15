Antony: Manchester United confident of completing deal for the Ajax Winger towards the end of transfer window

Home » Antony: Manchester United confident of doing a deal for Ajax Winger towards the end of transfer window

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United are reportedly willing to wait until the end of the summer to make a final push for Ajax winger Antony.

According to Raul Moura and Thiago Fernandes (Goal Brasil), United believe they can sign Antony for a smaller transfer fee in the final stretch of the transfer window.

The Eredivisie club is said to have rejected United’s earlier proposal which was more than €60 million.

Antony remains Erik ten Hag’s priority attacker, and despite no further negotiations so far, United feel they can convince Ajax into lowering their €80 million valuation.

After a 6-1 victory over Groningen, the 22 year old was asked about his links to United, to which he replied:

“Ten Hag (Manchester United coach) will I have no idea.”

“He has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused here (at Ajax). Whatever will be, will be, let’s see.”

As per earlier reports, Antony would love a reunion with Ten Hag at United.

However, his agents and he have remained respectful to Ajax and do not intend to force a move.

United’s current bunch of attackers are struggling in front of goal, and Ten Hag does not have many options off the bench.

Being left-footed, the Brazilian would offer balance on the right flank and give the team a new dynamic.

Antony is extremely skilful and would immediately attract opposition defenders, freeing up space for other United forwards to occupy.

The price seems far-fetched but United have certainly not given up on the signing.

 

 

 

