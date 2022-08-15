Atletico Madrid open to offering Antoine Griezmann as part of swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo



Atletico Madrid are open to offering Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata as a part of a swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United are said to be considering their options, with Erik ten Hag now open to selling Ronaldo.

The 37 year old is said to want to leave United due to his Champions League ambitions.

The club made its stance clear last month that Ronaldo was not for sale.

Ronaldo is yet to receive a serious proposal from a UCL club, with super agent Jorge Mendes offering him up to the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of the player and wants him part of his team.

According to The Times, the Spanish giants are willing to include Griezmann and Morata to make it a lucrative deal for United.

Griezmann was heavily linked to United during the summer of 2017 but eventually decided to stay in Spain due to Atletico’s transfer ban.

Now at the age of 31, it is to be seen whether United have the same interest.

Griezmann still possesses world-class attributes and can change a game on his own.

He is excellent at linking play and would slot in well at centre forward.

The Frenchman would facilitate some great movement in the final third and would suit Ten Hag’s system perfectly.

With less than three weeks until the end of the window, United have an important decision to make regarding Ronaldo.