Frenkie de Jong edging closer to Barcelona exit

Manchester United seem to be hellbent on carrying on in the same vein as last season. So far they have conceded six goals in two games while managing to score one, that too an own goal.

Two disastrous showings have ramped up the pressure on Erik ten Hag and he even admitted post the Brentford thrashing that the team needs quality additions.

So far, three players — Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have arrived while talks with Adrien Rabiot‘s entourage are ongoing after a fee was agreed with Juventus.

However, the Dutch coach had made Frenkie de Jong his primary target right from the off and United have managed to agree a fee with Barcelona more than a month back but complications regarding deferred wages have proved to be the major stumbling block.

FDJ disgusted with Barca

The diminutive playmaker is disgusted with the treatment meted out to him by the club, both in public and privately. He is not part of Xavi’s plans as of now while the club are forcing him to agree a wage reduction while attempting to sway the public against him by using the Spanish media.

Club president Joan Laporta has even resorted to legal action, claiming that his previous contract was not lawful and that they wish to rescind that deal.

So far, the Netherlands international has remained steadfast in his attempt to not agree to yet another salary cut especially after seeing the club buy one player after the other.

🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are convinced that Frenkie De Jong will join Manchester United. @sport — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) August 15, 2022

Tensions are high among both parties with SPORT reporting that the player’s agent has not agreed to meet Barca officials while the club are sure that De Jong’s entourage are talking to both United and Chelsea.

The publication also write that the Dutch playmaker’s representatives are indicating that the following week or the closing stages of the transfer window might be the time when the impasse finally ends.

“They believe that a last-minute departure would benefit the footballer and the clubs that love him given Barça’s need to sell in order to complete the squad with three more signings,” the article says.

The Camp Nou outfit feel that United will accelerate their attempt to land their primary target following the two opening defeats and the growing pressure on the board to back their new manager.

How the sale helps Barca

From a Barcelona perspective, De Jong’s immediate sale will be of immense benefit as they attempt to sign Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva before the window closes.

His sale would free up the wage bill and allow the club to register Jules Koundé as well. Otherwise, they will have to once again open talks with Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets regarding a further salary deduction to achieve their goals.

United, on the other hand, are confident of landing the former Ajax star. They are of the opinion that their financial package outweighs all other proposals.

But De Jong still wants to receive all deferred wages before his departure. There is expected to be some sort of breakthrough regarding the move this week.