Jamie Vardy: Manchester United ready to offer one year deal for Leicester City striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils are ready to offer Vardy a one-year deal.

The 35 year old has been one of the leading goal scorers in the Premier League over the past six seasons.

At his age, it would be seen as a stop-gap signing by United before deciding on their next striker for the future.

Vardy remained loyal to Leicester when Arsenal came calling in 2016, so it is to be seen whether he does the same this time.

The Foxes are undergoing a transitional phase, and Brendan Rodgers could be willing to part ways with his talisman if a suitable offer arrived.

The report clearly shows how desperate United are for attacking options.

Erik ten Hag is said to want at least three signings before the end of the transfer window.

He has made it clear that United lack depth in attack and with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future uncertain, the club could look at Vardy as a short-term solution.

The Englishman is still a major goal threat and can offer Ten Hag’s side a new dynamic.

He thrives with the ball played in behind and would feast with quality balls from Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

It seems that there could be some major movement this week concerning transfers as United need to distract the fanbase after the embarrassing loss against Brentford.