Man United training ground argument heaps more misery on Erik Ten Hag



It would seem that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has yet to get the disharmonious dressing room in check and reports have been released regarding a row which broke out days before the Brentford humiliation.

The Manchester Evening News report that sources close to some first team players have told them about a ‘big’ argument on Thursday that broke out at Carrington.

Details as to what the argument was about or how it started appear to be thin on the ground.

However, coming days after the disappointing start to the season against Brighton it’s clear that tensions are high within the camp.

It’s well known now that Ronaldo is wanting out of United and this does seem to be causing some unrest amongst the dressing room with the MEN stating that ‘some teammates are hopeful he will leave as they believe the atmosphere would improve’.

With several players still in a state of flux with their futures, the likes of Bailly, Garner and Wan-Bissaka to name a few, being linked with moves away from the club, it’s clear that Ten Hag has his work cut out in order to bring the group together.

This is especially true if, as The MEN’s report goes on to state, that some players are still questioning the decision to keep Harry Maguire as club captain.

United are no strangers to training ground bust ups, with Alex Telles and Hannibal having to be separated after a heated exchange recently.

How much this more recent altercation affected the build up and preparation for the Brentford game is unclear but after the abject performance, it’s pretty evident the players are not yet performing as a team.

Erik ten Hag has cracked the whip already with the players having to train on their day off, so it looks as if the manager will not stand for a lapse in discipline.

With new signings supposedly happening this week – Adrien Rabiot looks to be on his way – one can only hope that the atmosphere in the camp changes quickly.

With Liverpool up next, the situation doesn’t get much easier for Ten Hag.

