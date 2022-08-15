Manchester United close in on Matheus Cunha signing



Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Matheus Cunha.

United are close to tying down the striker from Atletico Madrid as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Red Devils are excessively light in the attacking department and it seems that Ten Hag could soon be afforded another body to choose from if the news currently emerging is anything to go by.

talkSPORT reports that United are close to signing the 23-year-old Brazilian.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Man Utd are close to signing Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid. The fee is around €50million. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/P7dryi0M33 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2022

Cunha would represent just the fourth signing of the Ten Hag era in what many fans consider a failed and frustrating summer transfer window.

As per talkSPORTt, United are set to part with €50m for Cunha’s services as he makes a switch from Spain to Old Trafford.

It is also important to note that any deal that would facilitate Cunha’s arrival at the Theatre of Dreams does not include Cristiano Ronaldo going the other way.

“It’s understood the deal for Matheus Cunha will not involve any swap for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

🚨🇵🇹 NEW: It's understood the deal for Matheus Cunha will not involve any swap for Cristiano Ronaldo. [@talkSPORT] #MUFC ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 15, 2022

Earlier on, tier 1 French journalist Julien Laurens confirmed United’s interest in Cunha, who he outlined as a legitimate target.

“Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United. He is on their shortlist for the forward position.”

“He still has four years left in his contract with Atletico Madrid, but would be keen to join United.”

It now seems that the deal is close to completion and the 23-year-old could be the latest arrival as Ten Hag’s era at the 20-time English champions starts to take shape.

