Marcel van der Kraan: Manchester United will have to make fresh offer to Frenkie de Jong



Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United all summer.

The Dutchman has emerged as Erik ten Hag’s no. 1 priority in the transfer window, although a reunion with his former player has so far proved elusive.

A major issue over the player’s deferred wages that he is owed by the club has prevented a deal from getting over the line.

The Red Devils already have an agreement in place with the Blaugrana for the permanent transfer of the 25-year-old.

A few days ago, the reliable Marcel van der Kran reported that the 20-time-English champions already have an agreement in place with the player’s agents.

The tier 1 Dutch journalist has provided a further update on the situation surrounding De Jong and a possible Old Trafford switch.

Speaking through the Telegraaf, Van der Kran has indicated that the Reds’ offer to De Jong has already expired according to his sources.

As per the journalist, there is a requirement that as a result of the expiration of the offer, a fresh round of negotiations would begin.

The new negotiations are seemingly to try and broker a new deal.

“I have heard – from very strong sources – that Manchester United’s offer for Frenkie de Jong has expired.”

“New negotiations will have to begin. They will have to make a new construction to fulfil the economic wishes of the player.”

🚨🇳🇱 Marcel van der Kraan: “I have heard – from very strong sources – that Manchester United’s offer for Frenkie de Jong has expired. New negotiations will have to begin. They will have to make a new construction to fulfill the economic wishes of the player.” @telegraaf #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 15, 2022

It remains to be seen whether this new development will hinder an imminent move for the player to England, if such an operation is still on the cards.

