Matheus Nunes: Manchester United keen on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to the Portuguese outlet Record, United along with Tottenham have Nunes in their sights.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, seem favourites to sign him after agreeing a £38 million fee with the Portuguese club.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is determined to keep his star man but could be compelled to sell if a big offer arrives.

Nunes has been a revelation in the Liga Portugal and his performances have earned him a regular spot in the Portuguese national team.

The 23 year old was described by Pep Guardiola as one of the best players in the world in an interview after the Champions League clash.

Nunes is extremely press-resistant and would slot in perfectly in the number six role at United.

Good on the ball, the Portuguese likes to dictate the tempo from deep.

Apart from being defensively sound, Nunes is an excellent dribbler and uses it to carry the ball forward.

He possesses wicked pace and some outrageous skills to get out of tight spaces.

Nunes has been a dominant member of Sporting midfield for the past two seasons and is ready to take the next step in his career.

If a deal for Frenkie de Jong fails to go through, United must go all-out for the 23 year old.