Mauro Icardi “enticed” by prospect of Manchester United move



Manchester United have made enquiries about Paris Saint Germain’s Mauro Icardi, but he is not believed to be their top striker target this summer.

This is according to Get French Football News (GFFN), who say that the Argentinian is “enticed by the prospect of a move across the channel” and that “his desire is for the move to go through.”

The enquiry has come via intermediaries as PSG look to offload a player who has been told he is surplus to requirements by new head coach, Christophe Galtier.

This confirms recent reports that United had been offered the 29 year old by PSG and that they had expressed an interest.

Turkish outfit Galatasaray are also said to be in the running.

However, GFFN are also keen to point out that United’s interest has not resulted in any serious negotiations at this stage.

PSG believe that Icardi is a back-up plan for United, the outlet states.

“Contacts have yet to take place directly between the two clubs,” GFFN reports.

“Those at PSG sense that Icardi is not the priority attacking recruit for the Red Devils right now, which would explain the lack of concrete discussions at this stage.”

This begs the question as to who is United’s priority in that department as just 16 days remain in this transfer window.

Interest in Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic has been withdrawn and other targets, including Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko and Ajax’s Antony, appear to have eluded them.

PSV’s talented winger Cody Gakpo is a strong possibility although this would still leave United without any cover for Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial in the specialist striker role. Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata could be in the running.

The back-burner interest in Icardi does suggest that United might have another ace up their sleeve in terms of an out-and-out striker.