Queens Park Rangers will complete the loan signing of Ethan Laird



Queens Park Rangers are about to complete the season long loan signing of Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird.

Towards the end of pre-season, The Peoples Person reported that the youngster will be leaving on loan to Watford.

However, the London-based club couldn’t guarantee game time so the deal collapsed.

Since then, QPR have been heavily linked to landing the right-back on loan for the rest of the season.

Laird enjoyed a good loan spell at Swansea at the start of last season where he featured regularly in the Welsh team.

A move in January to Bournemouth didn’t work out after failing to get into the team due to the form of the other right-backs.

According to West London Sport, the Championship club will complete the deal this morning in time for him to join the squad for the match against Blackpool tomorrow.

It will end a difficult summer transfer window after spending multiple weeks trying to find a right-back.

Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling and Millwall’s Danny McNamara seemed like the most likely options to move to the London-based club.

However, it’ll be Man United’s Laird who will end up at Loftus Road after a surprising turn of events in the last couple of days.

It’ll be a good experience for the 21-year-old, who will be keen to develop further and hopefully make it to the Premier League in the next couple of seasons.

United will be spending the closing weeks of the transfer window trying to secure loan moves for the youngsters while selling more fringe players.

