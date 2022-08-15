Raul de Tomas: Manchester United linked with potential transfer of Espanyol striker



Manchester United are continuing their pursuit of a new striker as Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas becomes the latest player to be linked with a move to England.

After failing to secure Marko Arnautovic due to the reaction of fans, it has become clear that an alternative target is to be signed before the closure of the transfer window.

In recent days, former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move to Manchester after a spell in Italy with Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi has been another player linked with a potential loan move to the club.

According to Caught Offside, Raul de Tomas is the next striker to be on Erik ten Hag’s list of potential striker transfer targets.

In his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano says Man United could turn their attention to the Espanyol striker after scoring 17 goals in La Liga last season.

The journalist said “A number of big-name strikers were offered to Manchester United following the collapse of negotiations for Arnautovic.

“Atletico Madrid still hope to keep Alvaro Morata, while Mauro Icardi is out of the PSG project and has been offered to many clubs, but there are still no negotiations underway.

“Raul De Tomas is still available on the transfer market and Man United have been advised of the player’s availability.”

The Spanish international would be an excellent option to complete United’s attack after proving to be a reliable goalscorer.

He is an elegant and technically gifted player who is considered underrated by many due to the limited goalscoring opportunities associated with playing at a mid-table club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is currently unknown meaning the club cannot risk having no recognized striker other than Anthony Martial at the club until January.

Ten Hag and football director John Murtough will be working hard behind the scenes as they try to complete a number of signings in just half a month.

