Antony should be wary of making Manchester United move

After a disastrous start to the new Premier League season, Erik ten Hag knows his task has become that much more difficult especially with how Manchester United have gone about their business in the transfer market.

This laboured approach has seen only three players arrive at the club and with time running out for the close of the transfer window, United are scrambling to get last-minute deals over the line.

Gaping holes in midfield and attack need to be filled fast and Ten Hag is still waiting for the club to deliver his primary targets in Frenkie de Jong and Antony.

🗣 – @MikeVerweij: “I believe Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United and that Antony himself would think twice before deciding to join Manchester United now, especially when you see with how much joy he plays at Ajax. The Manchester United / Antony story seems over.” pic.twitter.com/H1YxvM7Six — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 16, 2022

In the beginning of the window, it had seemed like the Brazilian would follow his manager from Ajax to Manchester but the Dutch champions’ high valuation has meant no progress has been made on the deal.

Ajax have so far refused to budge below their €80 million valuation while there were past reports that United had bid as much as €60 million but was turned down.

Martinez warning for Antony

As previously reported, the Red Devils believe that the final days of the transfer window might help them get the deal over the line as Ajax might panic and reduce their asking price.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a great start to the new Eredivisie season, netting two goals while also providing two assists. United have struggled in their opening two games, conceding six and scoring only one.

And according to De Telegraaf’s Valentijn Driessen (via Soccer News), the right-winger should look at how the move has panned out for former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and be wary of moving to the Premier League.

With a place in the upcoming World Cup squad up for grabs, Antony should carefully consider his options according to the publication.

“At Ajax, they have more to offer the Brazilian than at United, who, despite the presence of Ten Hag, are all over the place. With a view to the World Cup, it would very unwise for Antony to go,” he was quoted as saying.

Antony might say no?

Similar thoughts were echoed by journalist Mike Verweij on De Telegraaf’s podcast (via Soccer News).

“Antony will also think twice if he goes to Manchester. If you see how much fun Ajax had yesterday… In the end he will make a big step, but there can now be a line through Antony to United. Antony will also think twice if he goes to Manchester.”

The journalist also opined that due to so much time having passed since Ajax and United stopped negotiations for the winger, Ten Hag himself might have lost interest. “Antony has long been no longer an option from the United side,” he added.

Whatever the Dutch media reports, the fact remains that with Cristiano Ronaldo still looking for a move away and Anthony Martial‘s less-than-stellar injury record, buying a versatile attacker is of paramount importance.

Adding Antony to the mix would certainly benefit the 20-time English champions as they do not have a world-class left-footed attacker in their ranks and he would offer something different than what is already available at United.