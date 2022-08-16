Casemiro: Manchester United consider move for Real Madrid midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

According to Jose Felix Dias (Marca), the complexity surrounding the Frenkie de Jong deal has prompted United to look for alternatives, one of which is Casemiro.

The report claims that United’s emissaries are in fact in Madrid looking at different options.

Erik ten Hag is keen on reinforcing his midfield and Casemiro could be an outside option no one saw coming.

Despite being 30, the Brazilian is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

He along with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos formed the crux of the Madrid team that went on to win five Champions Leagues.

Casemiro functions are a pure destroyer in midfield.

He uses his intelligence to sense danger in advance and often commands the backline.

The 30 year old is a leader and is exactly the profile of a player missing at Old Trafford.

While some criticise his ball-playing ability, he has certainly improved and is now a competent passer.

De Jong still remains United’s number one target this summer, but with every passing day, the deal looks more difficult.

Ten Hag ideally wants to sign two midfielders and a forward before the end of the transfer window.