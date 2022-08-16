Concern over player attitude in training for Erik ten Hag

Another day, another leak from a Manchester United ‘insider’, this time regarding the attitude of certain players during training.

So reports Chris Wheeler in the Daily Mail, where he states, “Ten Hag can only hope United have learned their lesson and will raise their game to avoid another humiliation. There have been concerns over training levels of certain players for some time — one international’s attitude last week ‘stank’, say insiders.”

There is no mention, nor is there any insinuation as to who this player could be other than calling them an ‘international’ suggesting that it is one of the more senior members of the playing staff.

Ronaldo's attitude is one of the key factors behind why United are considering parting ways with the forward@SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/tot7V2bLrS — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 14, 2022

Recent training ground leaks have stated that wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo‘s bad mood had begun affecting other players, with rumours of a disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag also circulating.

However, Ronaldo himself was said to be horrified at the attitude of some of his teammates last season.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time that United players have displayed poor attitude in training.

During Ralf Rangnick’s catastrophic reign, stories of poor attitude, dressing room disharmony, players unhappy at certain aspects of the German’s routine were rife.

Ten Hag made sure his players got back to work straight after the Brentford humiliation as he forced them to train on their day off.

The Dutch manager had a brutal session planned and made the players run the extra distance that Brentford collectively covered over the 90 minutes.

He’ll be hoping that the extra work pays dividends as fierce rivals Liverpool are next on the fixture list.

With the embarrassing performances put in by most senior United players in the two games so far this season, it really would be hard to guess who this player with a poor attitude could be.

Needless to say, it could really be any of them.