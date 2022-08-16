Hannibal Mejbri close to sealing Birmingham loan move

Manchester United have begun the new season in disastrous fashion, losing their opening two games convincingly while conceding six goals.

This has heaped extra pressure on Erik ten Hag as he scrambles to try and find solutions with the players at his disposal. Unfortunately, football is a result-oriented business and Ten Hag has not had the luxury of giving minutes to promising academy stars.

Ten Hag was known for trusting youth players during his Ajax stint but he has resisted those similar urges so far because the level of scrutiny is much higher in England than in the Eredivisie.

And the Dutch boss has decided that a temporary stint away from the club for a number of academy graduates will be the best solution at this point in time.

Despite the fight for the right back position, Ethan Laird was sent to Championship side Queens Park Rangers and now Hannibal Mejbri is also set to drop down a rung and join Birmingham City barring any last-minute bids.

According to The MEN, the Tunisian was wanted by multiple Championship clubs but the St Andrews outfit won the race in the end. The likes of Millwall and Middlesbrough both made offers while West Bromwich Albion were also interested at one point.

Mejbri to get regular game-time

Burnley were also linked with a move for the 19-year-old but those links were far from the truth. Birmingham enjoy a great relationship with United and the Red Devils had sent Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi to the Blues last season.

Mejbri has often been tipped as one of the next stars to emerge from the United academy. He got three chances in pre-season and was played often as the lone man up front.

🚨 Birmingham City are set to win the race to sign Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan from Manchester United. (Source: MEN) pic.twitter.com/5xMvENr4RU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 15, 2022

He could not make much of an impact but his willingness to adapt to the team’s needs was commendable. Ten Hag knows that he cannot guarantee minutes in the Tunisia international’s favoured attacking midfield role and this stint will help him earn regular minutes.

The playmaker had made his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but came into the spotlight for his fiery cameo against Liverpool last season. Apart from silky skills and an eye for a killer pass, Mejbri is also known for having a nasty streak.

John Eustace is likely to trust Mejbri right from the off as Birmingham look to improve from their 20th place finish last season. They have already won one, drawn one and lost one this season.

And the Tunisian midfielder also wants to make the cut for the World Cup squad and regular minutes in the Championship will aid him in his quest.