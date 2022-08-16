Joao Felix: Manchester United want Atletico Madrid striker



Manchester United are reportedly keen on landing Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix.

According to Marca, United delegates approached Atletico this evening to discuss a possible transfer but were blatantly denied.

The Spanish giants consider Felix as a ‘franchise player’ and one that is invaluable to the club both on and off the pitch.

United are looking to bolster their attack, with Erik ten Hag desperate to sign a forward before the end of the transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain and the club is now willing to listen to offers for the 37 year old.

Felix would be a game-changing signing that would transform United’s attack.

United are also said to be looking at midfield options, with the Frenkie de Jong deal stalling.

Real Madrid stalwart Casemiro is now on United’s radar and the club’s delegates are in Madrid trying to negotiate a deal.

Carlo Ancelotti sees the Brazilian as part of his plans and his place is said to be a ‘fixture.’

United are expected to hold further talks for Felix and Casemiro as they try and salvage a horrendous transfer window.

The club pulled out of a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot due to the player’s excessive wage demands and are now desperately trying to search for midfield alternatives.

The next few days are expected to be busy, as Man United try their best to paper over the cracks with last-ditch signings.