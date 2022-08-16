Manchester United offered the chance to sign Pedro Neto



Manchester United have been in the market for additional attacking options with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto a new possibility.

The club have missed out on a number of targets already, with Erik ten Hag’s primary target in this position, Antony, proving elusive.

Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders report that the 20-time English champions have been presented with an opportunity to sign Neto.

The player shares an agent with Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and while Jorge Mendes has been trying to engineer a move away for his illustrious client it is feasible that Pedro’s name may have popped up.

“United have also been offered Wolves attacker Pedro Neto – who is a client of Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.”

With Wolves breaking their transfer record for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes and already spending a large chunk of their transfer kitty on Goncalo Guedes and Nathan Collins, Bruno Lage’s side may need to offload a high-profile player.

“The club [Wolves] may need to sell a big-money asset in order to balance the books before the window closes.”

“Neto could fetch them a significant fee. He would also provide an answer to United’s issues on the flanks.”

The 22-year-old would be a welcome addition amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

He possesses a tremendous ability to play across all three positions in the front line.

The Portugal international is also extremely rapid and very skillful with his feet – all qualities that would quickly endear him to supporters.

Depending on whether a potential deal materializes and the quoted price, Neto would represent smart business for United both presently and for the future. He is valued at just slightly over £28m by transfermarkt.com.

