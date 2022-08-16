Manchester United target Matheus Cunha rejects a move to Old Trafford



Manchester United are set to suffer another blow in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements.

United were yesterday linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, with a reported price tag of £42.5m being mentioned.

However, it now seems like Erik ten Hag will miss out on another target if a report from Spain is to be believed.

Spanish journalist Javi Gomara reports that the Brazilian has turned down a switch to England as a United player.

As per Gomara, Cunha has said no to his suitors and favours staying at the Wanda Metropolitano where he is determined to succeed.

“Matheus Cunha’s response to Manchester United: “No.”

“Matheus Cunha has assured that he is happy at Atlético Madrid and that he does not have in mind to change his mind.”

🚨| Matheus Cunha has assured that he is happy at Atlético Madrid and that he does not have in mind to change his mind. 🇧🇷🔴⚪️ [🥇: @JaviGomara, @mundodeportivo] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 16, 2022

Jason Burt seemingly reiterated this, reporting that while there may have been interest, a deal is unlikely and other targets were being pursued instead.

“United have been linked to a £42.5 million move for the Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha but it is believed a deal for the Brazilian is unlikely with other targets being pursued.”

Relevo reporter Matteo Moretto earlier on stated that they were no ongoing negotiations between Diego Simeone’s side and the 20-time English champions. Any negotiation for the 23-year-old would only be considered if his release clause, estimated to be at over €80m is paid.

Asunto Cunha. ▫️El United se ha fijado en él.

▫️El Atleti, consciente del interés.

▫️Trabajan los representantes, NO hay negociación oficial entre clubes.

▫️El Atleti pide mucho más de 50M.

▫️Cláusula Cunha >80M

▫️El jugador, enamorado del Atlético.

▫️Nada avanzado.@relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 16, 2022

The Spanish club’s stance remains ‘release clause or nothing.’

Atletico Madrid are also said to consider Cunha as a guarantee for both the present and future of the club.

❗️ Atlético Madrid consider Matheus Cunha a bet for the present and future of the club. [🥇: @PedroFullanaSER, @SERDeportivos] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 16, 2022

With time running out and the onset of one setback after another, with Cunha’s being the latest, United are in a race against time to secure more signings for Ten Hag.

