Manchester United want Casemiro and another midfielder



Manchester United have turned their attentions to Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after a breakdown in negotiations over Adrien Rabiot.

That is according to James Robson, the Manchester United correspondent for Goal.

The journalist earlier tweeted:

“United have dropped interest in Rabiot over salary demands. They are now pursuing Casemiro – but that is seen as a long shot”

Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique reportedly wanted €10m-per-year from the Red Devils to secure a deal, which was seen as excessive by the club.

The Peoples Person reported on United’s interest in Casemiro earlier today, however at the time it appeared that the Brazilian was being considered as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong, top target of Erik ten Hag.

However, Robson suggests that the Casemiro could be targeted along with the FC Barcelona playmaker, with the United boss insisting on two midfielders:

“Not clear if Casemiro is instead of De Jong – but seen as another world class option, which, perhaps, others weren’t.

“Ideally Ten Hag wants two midfielders before deadline.”

With Casemiro a crucial part of Real Madrid all-conquering midfield triumvirate over the last half-decade United fans would surely be excited by the prospect of a midfield pairing of such quality at Old Trafford.

As Robson says, Casemiro is regarded as a “long shot,” meaning the club are likely to be looking at other targets. The journalist also claims that Ten Hag “likes Caicedo,” which is unsurprising given the Ecuadorian’s opening day performance against United.

With Fred and Scott McTominay failing to impress and United threadbare on midfield options beyond those two, the race is on to retool Ten Hag’s midfield before September 1st.

